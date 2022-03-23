Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Sold by S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,083 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $2,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,053 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 22,371 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock traded down $3.77 on Wednesday, hitting $135.52. The company had a trading volume of 5,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,125,695. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $40.71 billion, a PE ratio of 35.35, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.05. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.88 and a 52 week high of $179.57.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on A shares. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $187.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $179.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.54.

In related news, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total value of $164,814.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $590,709.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable it to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

