Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) Shares Bought by S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 601,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,834 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF comprises 5.6% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC owned about 0.56% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $12,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 419,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,091,000 after acquiring an additional 12,337 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 296,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,367,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 247,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,364,000 after buying an additional 15,437 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 178,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after buying an additional 23,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $360,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,039,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,621. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.46. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.05 and a twelve month high of $21.79.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.