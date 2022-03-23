Aurora Investment Managers LLC. Increases Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. lifted its stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. UDR makes up 2.9% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in UDR were worth $3,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of UDR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $337,689,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,541,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,623,000 after purchasing an additional 245,775 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in UDR during the third quarter valued at about $68,917,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in UDR by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,136,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,208,000 after purchasing an additional 180,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 119.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,085,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,529,000 after purchasing an additional 590,069 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UDR. Truist Financial lifted their target price on UDR from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp increased their price target on UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. BTIG Research increased their price target on UDR from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded UDR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UDR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.04.

NYSE UDR traded down $0.55 on Wednesday, reaching $55.70. The company had a trading volume of 6,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,653,354. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51. UDR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.83 and a 1-year high of $61.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.29 and its 200-day moving average is $56.09.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.17). UDR had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $347.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 302.09%.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

