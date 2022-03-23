Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (mSLV) Price Tops $23.59 on Top Exchanges

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (mSLV) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 23rd. During the last week, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can now be purchased for $23.59 or 0.00055893 BTC on major exchanges. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a total market cap of $9.48 million and $303,634.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002370 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.68 or 0.00048987 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,971.43 or 0.07040370 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,069.97 or 0.99678765 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00044894 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Coin Profile

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 402,007 coins. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is mirror.finance

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

