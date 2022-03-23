Fear NFTs Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.31 Million (FEAR)

Fear NFTs (FEAR) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. In the last seven days, Fear NFTs has traded flat against the US dollar. Fear NFTs has a market capitalization of $8.31 million and approximately $2.72 million worth of Fear NFTs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fear NFTs coin can currently be purchased for $1.27 or 0.00002812 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002370 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.68 or 0.00048987 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,971.43 or 0.07040370 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42,069.97 or 0.99678765 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00044894 BTC.

Fear NFTs Profile

Fear NFTs’ total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear NFTs’ official Twitter account is @fearnfts

Buying and Selling Fear NFTs

