PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.55-2.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.55. PNM Resources also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.450-$2.450 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PNM Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PNM Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of PNM Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of PNM Resources from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.33.

Shares of NYSE:PNM traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $45.94. 786,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,346. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. PNM Resources has a 1-year low of $43.84 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.24 and a 200-day moving average of $47.12.

PNM Resources ( NYSE:PNM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 9.76%. As a group, analysts forecast that PNM Resources will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.347 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.23%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $278,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in PNM Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $769,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in PNM Resources by 561.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 38,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 32,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

