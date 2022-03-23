$0.79 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.79 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the lowest is $0.77. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son posted earnings of $0.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will report full year earnings of $3.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $3.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.91 to $4.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 31.56%. The business had revenue of $127.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NTB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.15. The stock had a trading volume of 93,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,283. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.38. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 1-year low of $30.95 and a 1-year high of $41.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.99%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTB. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 92.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 2nd quarter valued at $250,000. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance companies, trust companies, and hedge funds.

