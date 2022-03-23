Bfsg LLC Makes New Investment in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 48,001.6% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 490,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,017,000 after purchasing an additional 489,616 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spire in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,020,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after purchasing an additional 29,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opus Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SR traded down $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.78. 560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,085. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.86. Spire Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.60 and a fifty-two week high of $77.95. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.31.

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.17). Spire had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $555.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Spire Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.685 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Spire’s payout ratio is 63.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SR shares. Guggenheim lowered shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Spire from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Mizuho downgraded shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Spire from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.33.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

