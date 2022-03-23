Bfsg LLC Sells 217 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Bfsg LLC cut its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,301 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 43.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,408,440 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,272,353,000 after buying an additional 3,780,982 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 113.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,241,051 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $603,739,000 after buying an additional 1,189,087 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,204,161 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,383,121,000 after buying an additional 1,035,957 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.4% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,760,229 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,573,990,000 after buying an additional 415,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 9.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,422,874 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $902,679,000 after buying an additional 285,571 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYK traded down $3.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $263.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,319. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $228.79 and a 52 week high of $281.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $262.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $99.47 billion, a PE ratio of 51.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). Stryker had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.36%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SYK shares. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $288.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Stryker from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.09.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

