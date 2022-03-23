Bfsg LLC Decreases Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Bfsg LLC decreased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 290.7% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNJ traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $175.00. 7,800,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,289,282. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $168.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.27. The company has a market cap of $460.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $155.72 and a one year high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

JNJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.57.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

