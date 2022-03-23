Bfsg LLC Has $4.80 Million Stock Position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Bfsg LLC grew its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 462,184 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund worth $4,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BEAM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 586,633 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $6,641,000 after purchasing an additional 13,349 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,715 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUV stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.41. The company had a trading volume of 624,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,838. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.40 and a 12 month high of $11.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.81.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%.

About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund (Get Rating)

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

