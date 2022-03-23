Bfsg LLC Has $6.21 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Bfsg LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 107.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,788 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $6,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter.

JPST stock remained flat at $$50.22 during trading on Wednesday. 1,983,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.52.

