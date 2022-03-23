BOOM Achieves Market Cap of $2.86 Million (BOOM)

BOOM (BOOM) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. BOOM has a market cap of $2.86 million and $80,596.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOOM coin can now be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BOOM has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BOOM alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003628 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00036905 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.24 or 0.00107191 BTC.

BOOM Profile

BOOM is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 967,097,487 coins and its circulating supply is 778,066,754 coins. BOOM’s official Twitter account is @theboomtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BOOM is medium.com/@theboomtoken . BOOM’s official website is www.boomtoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

Buying and Selling BOOM

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOOM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOOM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BOOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOOM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.