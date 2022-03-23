DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $111.25, but opened at $108.58. DoorDash shares last traded at $109.43, with a volume of 1,680 shares traded.

Specifically, Director Andy Fang sold 80,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total transaction of $8,255,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 40,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $5,400,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 466,474 shares of company stock worth $52,612,131 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DASH shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on DoorDash from $256.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on DoorDash from $260.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on DoorDash from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Northcoast Research started coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.11.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.04 and a beta of -0.16.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.67) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DASH. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in DoorDash in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in DoorDash by 3,850.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DoorDash in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DoorDash Company Profile (NYSE:DASH)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

