Reviewing EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) & Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYY)

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) and Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYY – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.7% of EOG Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of EOG Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

EOG Resources has a beta of 1.79, suggesting that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genel Energy has a beta of -0.64, suggesting that its stock price is 164% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for EOG Resources and Genel Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EOG Resources 0 6 17 0 2.74 Genel Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

EOG Resources presently has a consensus price target of $121.14, suggesting a potential upside of 0.26%. Given EOG Resources’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe EOG Resources is more favorable than Genel Energy.

Profitability

This table compares EOG Resources and Genel Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EOG Resources 25.02% 23.50% 13.55% Genel Energy N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

EOG Resources pays an annual dividend of $3.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Genel Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.6%. EOG Resources pays out 37.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. EOG Resources has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares EOG Resources and Genel Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EOG Resources $18.64 billion 3.91 $4.66 billion $7.98 15.59 Genel Energy $159.70 million 3.69 -$416.90 million N/A N/A

EOG Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Genel Energy.

Summary

EOG Resources beats Genel Energy on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

EOG Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Genel Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Genel Energy Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oil and gas exploration services. It operates through the Production and Pre-production segments. The Production segment comprises the producing fields on the Tawke PSC, the Taq Taq PSC, and the Sarta PSC. The Pre-production segment includes the discovered resource held under the Qara Dagh PSC, the Bina Bawi PSC, and the Miran PSC. The company was founded by Nathaniel Philip Victor James Rothschild, Anthony Bryan Hayward, Julian R. Metherell, and Tom James Daniel on April 1, 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

