Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.380-$1.480 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $740 million-$750 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $478.87 million.

NASDAQ:CCRN traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.50. 7,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,319. The company has a market capitalization of $856.42 million, a P/E ratio of 6.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.08. Cross Country Healthcare has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $30.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.11 and a 200 day moving average of $22.83.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $640.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.54 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 52.08% and a net margin of 7.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 197.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CCRN shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cross Country Healthcare currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.57.

In other news, CFO William J. Burns sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $205,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Susan E. Ball sold 17,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $361,729.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 106.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $237,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $307,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 7,342 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.