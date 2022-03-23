Analysts Anticipate Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Brokerages expect Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB – Get Rating) to post ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Aurora Cannabis posted earnings per share of ($0.24) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will report full year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.60). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.26). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Aurora Cannabis.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.25). Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 167.83% and a negative return on equity of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $48.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.87 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on ACB. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$9.25 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$10.75 to C$7.60 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aurora Cannabis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.98.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the first quarter valued at approximately $768,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Aurora Cannabis by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 113,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 4,287 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 48,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 17,583 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 44.5% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 11,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 10.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. 17.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACB stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.68. 4,559,837 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,835,355. The stock has a market cap of $790.36 million, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Aurora Cannabis has a 12 month low of $2.89 and a 12 month high of $10.64.

Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

