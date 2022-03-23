Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,334 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for 1.2% of Lake Street Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $6,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Meta Platforms by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,005 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,804,414 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $607,239,000 after purchasing an additional 283,247 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 767.7% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 8,894 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 7,869 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,749 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,421 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,851,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

FB opened at $216.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $304.21. The firm has a market cap of $589.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.39. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.82 and a 1 year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. OTR Global upgraded Meta Platforms to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. HSBC upgraded Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.51.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.33, for a total transaction of $84,832.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,949 shares of company stock worth $1,721,289. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.