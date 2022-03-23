JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) Shares Bought by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) by 59.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,660 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC owned approximately 0.26% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $6,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 4,065 shares during the period. Compass Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,747,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 53,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after buying an additional 12,780 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 234,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,978,000 after buying an additional 71,687 shares during the period. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 1,335,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,217,000 after buying an additional 74,851 shares during the period.

Shares of JMST stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.68. 3,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,003,092. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.79. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.66 and a fifty-two week high of $51.15.

