Bfsg LLC Acquires 272 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Bfsg LLC lifted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,610 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for approximately 1.2% of Bfsg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $8,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 123.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 203.6% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in PayPal by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $4,100,164.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total value of $527,823.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on PayPal from $280.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on PayPal from $315.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on PayPal from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.61.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $2.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $114.88. 67,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,472,809. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.13. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $92.25 and a one year high of $310.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 16.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

