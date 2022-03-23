Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Boosts Position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,047 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,602,000. South Shore Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $380,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,908,000. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $435,000.

NYSEARCA ERTH traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $61.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,695. Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF has a 1-year low of $54.61 and a 1-year high of $78.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.53.

