STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The medical device company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative return on equity of 16.97% and a negative net margin of 8.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. STRATA Skin Sciences updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of STRATA Skin Sciences stock opened at $1.48 on Wednesday. STRATA Skin Sciences has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.86 million, a P/E ratio of -21.14 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.60.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in STRATA Skin Sciences stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Rating) by 90.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,583 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,376 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.17% of STRATA Skin Sciences worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 35.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SSKN shares. TheStreet cut STRATA Skin Sciences from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut STRATA Skin Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, South Africa, and Central and South America. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.

