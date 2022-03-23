Lake Street Financial LLC Sells 530 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Lake Street Financial LLC decreased its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 62.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in VICI Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in VICI Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 35.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the third quarter worth $53,000.

In other news, Director Michael D. Rumbolz bought 2,000 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.65.

NYSE VICI opened at $27.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 14.85 and a quick ratio of 14.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.72. The company has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.08. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.23 and a 12 month high of $33.35.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $383.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.99 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 67.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.82%.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

