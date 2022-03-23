Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at MKM Partners

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at MKM Partners from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. MKM Partners’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.41% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Assured Guaranty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Assured Guaranty from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 13th.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

Shares of AGO stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.79. The stock had a trading volume of 709 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,798. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.09. Assured Guaranty has a twelve month low of $41.10 and a twelve month high of $63.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Assured Guaranty ( NYSE:AGO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 45.76%. The company had revenue of $263.00 million for the quarter.

In other news, CAO Laura Bieling sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total value of $124,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Howard Albert sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.33, for a total transaction of $3,559,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 120,417 shares of company stock worth $7,172,221. Company insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGO. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.