Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) a GBX 5,000 Price Target

Posted by on Mar 23rd, 2022

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RBGet Rating) has been given a GBX 5,000 ($65.82) target price by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on RB. Barclays set a GBX 8,800 ($115.85) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,480 ($98.47) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group set a GBX 7,800 ($102.69) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 5,500 ($72.41) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 7,200 ($94.79) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reckitt Benckiser Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 6,958 ($91.60).

The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a one year low of GBX 5,782 ($76.12) and a one year high of GBX 8,020 ($105.58). The firm has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a PE ratio of 40.79.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB)

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.