Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) a GBX 5,000 Price Target

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 5,000 ($65.82) target price by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on RB. Barclays set a GBX 8,800 ($115.85) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,480 ($98.47) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group set a GBX 7,800 ($102.69) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 5,500 ($72.41) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 7,200 ($94.79) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reckitt Benckiser Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 6,958 ($91.60).

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a one year low of GBX 5,782 ($76.12) and a one year high of GBX 8,020 ($105.58). The firm has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a PE ratio of 40.79.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.