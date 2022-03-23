Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) EVP Adam Richard Kokas Sells 9,975 Shares

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 9,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total value of $882,288.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Adam Richard Kokas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 3rd, Adam Richard Kokas sold 10,348 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.01, for a total value of $983,163.48.

Shares of NASDAQ AAWW traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.80. 402,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 729,290. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.36 and a 12-month high of $97.13.

Atlas Air Worldwide ( NASDAQ:AAWW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $7.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.11 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 12.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Air Worldwide declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AAWW. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 158.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $199,000.

Several equities analysts have commented on AAWW shares. StockNews.com upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlas Air Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

