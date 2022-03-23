Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) EVP Adam Richard Kokas Sells 9,975 Shares

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 9,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total value of $882,288.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Adam Richard Kokas also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 3rd, Adam Richard Kokas sold 10,348 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.01, for a total value of $983,163.48.
Shares of NASDAQ AAWW traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.80. 402,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 729,290. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.36 and a 12-month high of $97.13.
Atlas Air Worldwide declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AAWW. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 158.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $199,000.
Several equities analysts have commented on AAWW shares. StockNews.com upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlas Air Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.
About Atlas Air Worldwide (Get Rating)
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.
