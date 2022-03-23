Moffett Nathanson Trims Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Target Price to $33.00

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Moffett Nathanson from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Moffett Nathanson’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Frontier Communications Parent from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Frontier Communications Parent from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial started coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Frontier Communications Parent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.11.

Shares of Frontier Communications Parent stock traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $27.27. 741,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808,187. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.57. Frontier Communications Parent has a twelve month low of $23.24 and a twelve month high of $35.15.

Frontier Communications Parent ( NASDAQ:FYBR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a net margin of 77.29% and a return on equity of 235.87%. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Frontier Communications Parent will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FYBR. Cerberus Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cerberus Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,011,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,633,000 after purchasing an additional 354,859 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 175.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,144,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,671,000 after acquiring an additional 5,822,136 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 6,443,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,795,000 after buying an additional 81,111 shares during the period. Taconic Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 6,240,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,044,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,940,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,181,000 after purchasing an additional 815,511 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

