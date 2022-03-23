First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:FMY)

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st.
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 1.4% over the last three years.
Shares of FMY stock opened at $12.89 on Wednesday. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a 12-month low of $12.46 and a 12-month high of $14.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.94.
About First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (Get Rating)
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.
