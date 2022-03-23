First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:FMY)

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 1.4% over the last three years.

Get First Trust Mortgage Income Fund alerts:

Shares of FMY stock opened at $12.89 on Wednesday. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a 12-month low of $12.46 and a 12-month high of $14.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.94.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (Get Rating)

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Mortgage Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.