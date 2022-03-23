Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLBS opened at $0.74 on Wednesday. Caladrius Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $2.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 0.97.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Caladrius Biosciences from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Caladrius Biosciences in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caladrius Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 46.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 20,498 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Caladrius Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 533.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 59,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Caladrius Biosciences by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 9,628 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in development of cell therapies for select cardiovascular and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes CLBS12, CLBS14, CLBS16 and CLBS03. The company was founded on September 18, 1980 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, NJ.

