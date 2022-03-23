Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:CLBS opened at $0.74 on Wednesday. Caladrius Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $2.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 0.97.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Caladrius Biosciences from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Caladrius Biosciences in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Caladrius Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Caladrius Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in development of cell therapies for select cardiovascular and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes CLBS12, CLBS14, CLBS16 and CLBS03. The company was founded on September 18, 1980 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, NJ.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Caladrius Biosciences (CLBS)
- 3 Cloud Stocks with Sky-High Upside
- 3 Financially Fit Companies Set to Make a Run
- 3 Utility Stocks to Weather Market Storms
- Gogo Stock is Ready to Take Off Higher
- FreightCar America Finally Gets On Track
Receive News & Ratings for Caladrius Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caladrius Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.