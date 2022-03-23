Essential Utilities, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (NYSE:WTRG)

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.268 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

Essential Utilities has a dividend payout ratio of 56.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Essential Utilities to earn $1.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.07 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.0%.

Essential Utilities stock opened at $48.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.23. Essential Utilities has a 52 week low of $42.31 and a 52 week high of $53.93.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 22.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Essential Utilities will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WTRG shares. Evercore ISI raised Essential Utilities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 371,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,958,000 after acquiring an additional 6,748 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 107,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,815 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter worth about $713,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter worth about $366,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

