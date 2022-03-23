Essential Utilities, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (NYSE:WTRG)

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.268 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.
Essential Utilities has a dividend payout ratio of 56.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Essential Utilities to earn $1.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.07 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.0%.
Essential Utilities stock opened at $48.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.23. Essential Utilities has a 52 week low of $42.31 and a 52 week high of $53.93.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WTRG shares. Evercore ISI raised Essential Utilities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 371,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,958,000 after acquiring an additional 6,748 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 107,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,815 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter worth about $713,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter worth about $366,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.74% of the company’s stock.
About Essential Utilities
Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.
