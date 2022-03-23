Lake Street Financial LLC Invests $261,000 in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,274,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,315,000 after purchasing an additional 34,051 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in DocuSign by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,781,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,842,000 after acquiring an additional 120,044 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in DocuSign by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,762,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,399,000 after acquiring an additional 636,258 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in DocuSign by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,044,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,786,000 after acquiring an additional 41,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in DocuSign by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,584,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,354,000 after acquiring an additional 361,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.
In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total transaction of $1,505,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel D. Springer bought 66,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.76 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,098.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
NASDAQ DOCU opened at $99.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.00 and a 12-month high of $314.76. The company has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a PE ratio of -284.14 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.27 and its 200-day moving average is $188.23.
DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $580.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.
DocuSign Company Profile (Get Rating)
DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DocuSign (DOCU)
- 3 Cloud Stocks with Sky-High Upside
- 3 Financially Fit Companies Set to Make a Run
- 3 Utility Stocks to Weather Market Storms
- Gogo Stock is Ready to Take Off Higher
- J. Jill, Inc Is Not Ready To Rally Back Up The Hill
Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.