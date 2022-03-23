Lake Street Financial LLC Invests $261,000 in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,274,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,315,000 after purchasing an additional 34,051 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in DocuSign by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,781,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,842,000 after acquiring an additional 120,044 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in DocuSign by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,762,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,399,000 after acquiring an additional 636,258 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in DocuSign by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,044,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,786,000 after acquiring an additional 41,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in DocuSign by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,584,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,354,000 after acquiring an additional 361,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total transaction of $1,505,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel D. Springer bought 66,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.76 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,098.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DOCU shares. Oppenheimer cut shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $200.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of DocuSign from $137.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of DocuSign from $220.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.33.

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $99.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.00 and a 12-month high of $314.76. The company has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a PE ratio of -284.14 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.27 and its 200-day moving average is $188.23.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $580.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

DocuSign Company Profile (Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.