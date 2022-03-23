Lake Street Financial LLC Buys 900 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 56.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,486 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 20.4% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $271.00 to $258.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.33.

Shares of UNP opened at $265.86 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $249.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.62. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $195.68 and a 52 week high of $270.14. The company has a market capitalization of $169.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.17.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 47.44%.

Union Pacific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the railroad operator to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Union Pacific Profile (Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.