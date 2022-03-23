Lake Street Financial LLC Invests $728,000 in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,200 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,033,705 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $803,619,000 after acquiring an additional 216,415 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in EOG Resources by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,484,621 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $520,520,000 after purchasing an additional 88,754 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,688,765 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $456,637,000 after buying an additional 527,387 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 118.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,954,384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $398,059,000 after buying an additional 2,689,109 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,675,978 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $295,585,000 after purchasing an additional 486,196 shares during the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG stock opened at $120.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.25 and a 200 day moving average of $95.92. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.81 and a 52 week high of $123.19.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 25.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $1,326,958.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total value of $375,975.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,602 shares of company stock valued at $2,719,062. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $127.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.48.

EOG Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.