Private Capital Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Private Capital Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 854 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 45,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,758,000 after acquiring an additional 7,736 shares during the period. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $839,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 188,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,802,000 after purchasing an additional 7,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. 62.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DUK shares. Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, December 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.58.

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $43,388.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,300 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total transaction of $129,116.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 30,976 shares of company stock valued at $3,133,715 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DUK opened at $106.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.33. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $92.65 and a 12-month high of $108.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 79.92%.

Duke Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.