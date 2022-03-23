Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Zoetis by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,561,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,158,000 after acquiring an additional 333,952 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 802,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,495,000 after purchasing an additional 25,539 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 12.8% during the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 19,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZTS. Zacks Investment Research cut Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.78.

In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.29, for a total transaction of $1,922,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,065 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.54, for a total value of $405,855.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 51,770 shares of company stock worth $9,925,380 over the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ZTS opened at $196.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $195.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.78. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.73 and a 52-week high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 50.71%. Zoetis’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.45%.

About Zoetis (Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.