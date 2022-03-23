Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $2.49 Million Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Poehling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 60,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after acquiring an additional 4,817 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in Citigroup by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 56,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 14,068 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Citigroup by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 32,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 6,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $1,014,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.14.

C opened at $57.50 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.15 and its 200-day moving average is $65.33. The firm has a market cap of $113.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.83 and a 52-week high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.24%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

