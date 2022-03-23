MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 575 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 47,151 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $19,571,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 821 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $21,788,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 994 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD opened at $329.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $343.82 and its 200-day moving average is $362.94. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $288.94 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $344.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 48.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $448.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.48.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

