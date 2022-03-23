Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Grows Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,552,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,382,883,000 after purchasing an additional 426,296 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,064,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,453 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,442,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,097,000 after buying an additional 7,251,806 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,726,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,658,000 after buying an additional 738,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in PepsiCo by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,884,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,759,000 after purchasing an additional 132,087 shares during the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PEP opened at $164.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $227.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.64. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.18 and a fifty-two week high of $177.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $167.26 and its 200-day moving average is $164.14.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.42% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.32%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.81.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

