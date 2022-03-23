Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Has $905,000 Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 45.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,654 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Humana by 346.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Humana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

HUM traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $438.43. 1,248,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,454,598. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $417.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $426.73. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $351.20 and a 1 year high of $475.44.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.28 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.30) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 24.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.7875 dividend. This is an increase from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Humana’s payout ratio is 12.35%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Humana from $529.00 to $452.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $418.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Humana from $490.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $472.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.36.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

