Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Acquires 40 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MELI. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 25.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,873,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,146,964,000 after purchasing an additional 378,836 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,957,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,684,747,000 after acquiring an additional 255,226 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.1% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,852,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,469,501,000 after acquiring an additional 114,459 shares in the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 1,970.3% during the third quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 101,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,200,000 after acquiring an additional 97,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 68.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 216,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,736,000 after acquiring an additional 88,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MELI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $956.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com cut MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research cut their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bradesco Corretora raised MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,757.00.

In other news, CAO Marcelo Melamud acquired 55 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $881.82 per share, for a total transaction of $48,500.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP La Serna Juan Martin De acquired 100 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $939.00 per share, for a total transaction of $93,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 205 shares of company stock worth $188,950 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

MELI traded up $61.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,215.07. 603,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 768,242. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,056.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,326.17. The company has a market cap of $61.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 718.98 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $858.99 and a 12-month high of $1,970.13.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($1.81). The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 31.09% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.02) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

