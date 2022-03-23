Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Buys New Shares in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:ECON)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:ECON – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 102,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,463,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. owned approximately 1.85% of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 132,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 63,258 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 965,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,019,000 after purchasing an additional 12,538 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $484,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF during the third quarter worth about $255,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ECON traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.63. The stock had a trading volume of 18,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,986. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.33. Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF has a 1-year low of $18.95 and a 1-year high of $28.88.

