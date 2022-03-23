Bard Financial Services Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $8,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 384.8% during the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. 63.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIS stock opened at $140.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.38. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $128.38 and a 52-week high of $192.34.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $1,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,436 shares of company stock valued at $5,917,168 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $227.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.72.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

