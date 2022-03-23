Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NYSEARCA:HERO) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NYSEARCA:HERO – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.66 and last traded at $24.90. Approximately 35,481 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 178,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.32.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.88.
