Houston American Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.66. Houston American Energy shares last traded at $6.22, with a volume of 6,751,765 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $61.55 million, a PE ratio of -17.22 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 45.50 and a quick ratio of 45.50.

In other news, major shareholder Bitnile Holdings, Inc. sold 406,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total value of $568,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Houston American Energy by 157.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,971 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,717 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Houston American Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Houston American Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Houston American Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Houston American Energy by 175.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,854 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 19,033 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

Houston American Energy

Houston American Energy Corp. engages in the development, exploration, exploitation, acquisition, and production of natural gas and crude oil properties. It holds interest in the Texas Permian Basin, the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region and in the South American country of Colombia. The company was founded on April 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

