Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.00

Shares of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.00 and traded as high as $18.00. Motorcar Parts of America shares last traded at $17.92, with a volume of 64,460 shares trading hands.

MPAA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.64 million, a P/E ratio of 41.84 and a beta of 1.65.

Motorcar Parts of America ( NASDAQ:MPAA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.24. Motorcar Parts of America had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $161.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,404 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,041 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 7.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 10.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,954 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 9.2% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,480 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile (NASDAQ:MPAA)

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc engages in manufacturing, remanufacturing, and distribution of automotive parts. Its products include starters, alternators, wheel hub assemblies and bearings, drums and rotors, brake pads and shoes, calipers, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters, and turbochargers.

