Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.92

Shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.92 and traded as high as $12.26. Genesis Energy shares last traded at $12.21, with a volume of 297,080 shares trading hands.

GEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Genesis Energy in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genesis Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Capital One Financial downgraded Genesis Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Genesis Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 2.36.

Genesis Energy ( NYSE:GEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The pipeline company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $581.60 million for the quarter. Genesis Energy had a negative return on equity of 22.31% and a negative net margin of 7.77%. The company’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.67) earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. Genesis Energy’s payout ratio is currently -30.77%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in Genesis Energy by 1,652.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,047,863 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $50,327,000 after acquiring an additional 4,759,868 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Genesis Energy by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,713,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,564 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Genesis Energy by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 14,185,423 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $151,926,000 after acquiring an additional 482,182 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Genesis Energy by 677.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 371,030 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 323,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Genesis Energy by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,144,723 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,383,000 after acquiring an additional 214,710 shares in the last quarter.

Genesis Energy LP engages in the provision of midstream services and produces natural soda ash. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Sodium Minerals and Sulfur Services, Onshore Facilities and Transportation, and Marine Transportation. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment owns interests in crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations through its offshore pipeline transportation segment.

