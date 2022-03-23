York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $44.24. York Water shares last traded at $44.00, with a volume of 79,783 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $576.40 million, a P/E ratio of 33.81 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.21.

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. York Water had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 30.81%. As a group, analysts anticipate that The York Water Company will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.1949 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. York Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in York Water in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of York Water by 197.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 10,487 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of York Water by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,173,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,437,000 after acquiring an additional 68,062 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of York Water by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 5,054 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of York Water by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. 40.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

York Water Company Profile (NASDAQ:YORW)

The York Water Co engages in impounding, purifying, and distribution of drinking water. It owns and operates wastewater collection systems and wastewater treatment systems. The company was founded on February 23, 1816 and is headquartered in York, PA.

