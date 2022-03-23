Wendell David Associates Inc. Sells 6,567 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Wendell David Associates Inc. lowered its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 202,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,567 shares during the period. Church & Dwight accounts for about 2.1% of Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Wendell David Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Church & Dwight worth $20,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Patten Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.8% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 13,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.2% in the third quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 10,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.4% in the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harrington Investments INC raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.3% in the third quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 37,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight stock opened at $97.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.57, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.43. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $80.76 and a one year high of $104.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 15.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.72%.

In related news, Director Penry W. Price sold 16,718 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total transaction of $1,644,884.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CHD. Truist Financial increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Church & Dwight from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.36.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

