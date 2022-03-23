Lake Street Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 3,852 U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of USB. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,827,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,577,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,503 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,793,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,351,754,000 after purchasing an additional 746,748 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,170,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $901,735,000 after buying an additional 230,557 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,969,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $830,336,000 after buying an additional 533,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 9,830,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,305,000 after buying an additional 179,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USB opened at $57.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.01. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $52.44 and a 52-week high of $63.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.08%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on USB shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stephens lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.19.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

