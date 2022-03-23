Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by Corepath Wealth Partners LLC

Corepath Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 1.2% of Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 16,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 7,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $148.69 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $127.70 and a 12-month high of $151.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $145.05.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

